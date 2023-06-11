Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $114.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $102.21 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

