JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 209

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 267.25 ($3.32).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.51. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,337.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,250.00%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

