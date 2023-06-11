JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $556,791,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $412.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

