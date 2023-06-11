KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

