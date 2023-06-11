Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $11.66 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000. Salesforce comprises 2.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.31. 7,679,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,645. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,300 shares of company stock worth $37,217,532. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

