Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys 1,962 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.
Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,778,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,238,904. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
