Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1,605.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 58,244 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Visa by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,528,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $733,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,601. The company has a market capitalization of $418.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

