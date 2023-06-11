Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $286.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

