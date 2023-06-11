LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is TA Associates L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

TA Associates L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103,093 shares during the period. LegalZoom.com makes up about 2.2% of TA Associates L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TA Associates L.P.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 568,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,238,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 521,068 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 671,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,442. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

