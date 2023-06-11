Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Lipocine
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lipocine
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.