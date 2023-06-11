Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,706 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,312.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $47,997.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,987.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,312.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,705 shares of company stock worth $109,646. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

