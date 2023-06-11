Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $281.99 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,945,387 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,911,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00271447 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $244.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.