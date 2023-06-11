Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.21.

NYSE:MPC opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

