Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 4.5 %

Marin Software stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

