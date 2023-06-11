Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

