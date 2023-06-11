Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 22,899 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.