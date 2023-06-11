Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,583 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,398,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,380,000 after buying an additional 313,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,082,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,257,000 after purchasing an additional 513,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $412.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.