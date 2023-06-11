Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MCY opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts predict that Mercury General will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,231,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercury General by 18.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mercury General by 78.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 10.1% in the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 656,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

