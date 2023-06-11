Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.38 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and approximately $215,400.51 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002843 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018416 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

