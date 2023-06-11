Meter Governance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113,942.80 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00007388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.70 million and $113,942.80 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,576,432 coins and its circulating supply is 17,157,629 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

