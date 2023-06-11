Monero (XMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.97 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Monero has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $38.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $138.52 or 0.00533595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,959.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00298561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00396520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,290,872 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

