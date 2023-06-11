MUSE ENT NFT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.06 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $39.06 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 121.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.005613 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

