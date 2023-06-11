Nano (XNO) Market Cap Tops $84.82 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $84.82 million and $1.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,791.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00295319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00528683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00396768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

