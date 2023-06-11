NEM (XEM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.36 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, NEM has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $241.05 million and $7.36 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

