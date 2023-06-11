Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.25 million, a PE ratio of -2,262.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Nevro has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $53.34.

Insider Activity

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Articles

