New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,145 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,861 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,734,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

