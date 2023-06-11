NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Citigroup

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140,273,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,921,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,741,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $155,344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

