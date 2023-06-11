Nitorum Capital L.P. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nitorum Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,151,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,043,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

