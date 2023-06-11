NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.92.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

NN Group Increases Dividend

About NN Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.7848 dividend. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

