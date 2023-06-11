OMG Network Market Cap Tops $74.99 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $74.99 million and $8.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000705 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

