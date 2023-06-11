Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

