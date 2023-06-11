OpenBlox One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,553.93 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $2,553.93 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

