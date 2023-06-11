Oppenheimer Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $42.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.43 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

