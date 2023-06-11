Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $544,771.47

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.76 million and $544,771.47 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015512 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,836.76 or 1.00045659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05202143 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $848,682.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.