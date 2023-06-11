Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.67.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OR stock opened at C$21.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.29. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
