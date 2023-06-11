Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 250,885 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13,416.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,885 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,597,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,554. The firm has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.02.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

