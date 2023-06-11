Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cutera by 69.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $131,000.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,699. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

