Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Trex worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 27,936.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 711,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 579,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NYSE TREX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.81. 1,021,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,263. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

