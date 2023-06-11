Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NYSE HASI traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 647,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,875. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 752.42%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

