Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $129.59. 244,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.