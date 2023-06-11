Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $8,133,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,903,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after buying an additional 400,945 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,509,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,980 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZWS. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,003. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

