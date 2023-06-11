Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,540 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 2.1% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $28,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

