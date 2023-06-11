Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,245 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 1,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $36,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $504,916.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEG stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $42.92. 167,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,087. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

