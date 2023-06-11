Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,620 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of SPS Commerce worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,562 shares of company stock worth $2,219,839 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.50. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $173.27.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also

