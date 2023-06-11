Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 847,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,709,000 after buying an additional 1,083,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,587,000 after acquiring an additional 311,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 6,893,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

