Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.78. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

OXM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,063,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.