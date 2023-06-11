Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.96.

PINS stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,799 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 6.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 537,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 68,118 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

