Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 189.2% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

