Quantum Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Quantum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QMCO. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 2.8% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 247,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

