Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 247,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 158,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quantum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

