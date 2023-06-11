QUASA (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $354.08

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 4% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $354.08 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,121.49 or 0.99976303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002469 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143677 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $351.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

